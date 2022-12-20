Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 20 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij escaped 'miraculously' when the shock absorber of his car broke into two pieces while he was travelling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram

The minister took to Twitter and posted, "Escaped miraculously while traveling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when shocker of my official @MercedesBenzInd E200 broke into two pieces in moving car on KMP Road."

Also Read | Jalgaon Gram Panchayat Election Result 2022: Clash Erupts Between Two Groups in Jamner, BJP Worker Killed.

As per official sources, no one was injured in the Monday incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)