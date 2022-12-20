Jalgaon, December 20: In a tragic incident, a man died in a clash involving two groups in Jamner. The counting of the Jalgaon Gram Panchayat Election 2022 was underway. The two groups came face-to-face with each other as they were celebrating their win. However, a clash erupted between them just when the two groups were about to enter the temple here. A BJP worker got injured during the clash and later succumbed to his injuries. Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live News Updates: Neck-and-Neck Fight Continues, BJP-BSS Wins 1,553 Local Bodies, MVA 1,542.

According to the reports, the deceased was identified as Dhanraj mali (25). He got severely injured when the angry mob, pelted stones at each other during the clash. Mali was rushed to the hospital. The doctors who attended him declared Mali dead on arrival. Many people received injuries in the fight. Meanwhile, cops have detained 25 people in connection with the incident. Uttarakhand Shocker: Woman Shot Dead in Clash Between UP Police, People of Bharatpur Village; Five Cops Injured.

The results of 123 gram panchayats of Jalgaon district will be announced today. This election is being held for 899 seats, out of which 784 seats are for the post of members and 115 seats are for the post of Sarpanch.

