Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Polling to Haryana's 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils will be held on Sunday.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)alliance and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are fighting these polls on party symbols, the Congress is not fighting the election on the party symbol, but many Congress members have entered the fray as Independents.

The results will be declared on June 22.

While the leaders of the ruling alliance have been wooing the voters on developmental plank and the achievements of the comnbine, the Opposition has been targeting the BJP-JJP on a host of issues including alleged corruption, unemployment and lack of civic amenities.

On the eve of the polls, Haryana's BKU (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, in a video message on Saturday, hit out at the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme and urged the voters in Haryana municipal polls to "teach the BJP a lesson".

According to officials, the polling will be held for the seats of President and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils.

The voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, Commissioner, Haryana State Election Commission, Dhanpat Singh said on Saturday.

On June 18 and 19 and on June 22, which is the day of the counting of votes, dry day has been declared in the electoral areas, meaning that liquor shops will remain closed and there will be no sale of alcohol.

Dhanpat Singh said there are a total of 456 wards of 18 municipal councils.

There are 12.60 lakh voters in 18 municipal councils, out of which 6,63,870 are male, 5,96,095 female and 35 transgender voters.

He informed that a total of 1,290 polling booths have been set up for the municipal elections, out of which 289 have been declared "sensitive" and 235 "hyper-sensitive". A total of 6,450 polling staff, 82 duty magistrates and 7,087 police officers and employees have been appointed at these polling booths.

Singh said there are 432 wards in 28 municipalities.There are a total of 5,70,208 voters, out of which 3,01,677 are male, 2,68,517 female and 14 are transgender.

A total of 671 polling booths have been set up for the municipality elections, out of which 144 are sensitive and 92 are vulnerable, while 3,355 polling staff, 69 duty magistrates and police personnel in strength have been deployed at these polling booths.

A total of 4,712 EVMs have been distributed for municipal councils and municipalities elections. The police have been directed to carry out additional patrolling and put blockades in the election areas, he said.

Adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, the provision of masks and sanitizers has also been made at each polling station.

