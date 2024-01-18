Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 18 (ANI): Taking a historic step in the interest of farmers, the Haryana government will provide drone technology for spraying urea. The government has instructed officials of the Agriculture Department to ensure that this facility reaches every farmer's farm so that its benefits reach all farmers in the state.

It is worth noting that the government is making it easier for farmers to spray nano urea. In the state, 8.87 lakh farmers have been registered for the Kharif crop on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal till August 2023-24. 60.40 lakh acres of land in the state have been registered on the portal. A target has been set to spray nano urea through drones on one lakh acres in the entire state.

A state government spokesperson said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal is promoting drone technology in the agriculture sector. Besides, women are also being trained in drone technology.

To make the facility of spraying nano urea through drones available to all, the government has made preparations to make it available to farmers on a large scale. The facility to get nano urea sprayed through drones will be available in every district. Any farmer can apply for this.

This application will be possible only through online registration. For this, the farmer will have to register on the portal of 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' through his mobile or Common Service Centres. During this registration itself, the farmers will have to apply for nano urea, and along with the online application, they will also have to deposit the fees.

According to the spokesperson, the farmer will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per acre for spraying with drones. For example, if a farmer wants to spray five acres, he will have to pay a fee of Rs 500. The drone is being provided free of cost by the Agriculture Department.

At present, farmers are spraying urea in mustard and wheat crops. Farmers are also using nano urea in large numbers. Nano urea is also being made available to the farmers by the department.

The government has set a target for each district to make this technology reach the farmers soon. Talking about one district, a target has been set to spray nano urea through drones on 4,000 acres in Palwal district.

Babu Lal, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Palwal, said that first of all the farmer will have to register on the portal and after that, the drone facility will be provided free of cost by the department with the payment of a fee of Rs 100 per acre. The farmer will give this information to the Assistant Development Officers (ADO) of the department. The department will get nano urea sprayed by drones in the fields of fee-paying farmers.

The spokesperson said that the responsibility of taking this scheme to maximum farmers has been entrusted to the Agriculture Department. Officials of this department will provide information to the farmers in every village and will tell them the benefits of urea spraying and nano urea in a short time.

This will reduce the time taken by the farmer for spraying. To make farmers aware in every district, ADOs posted at the village level are promoting it. They have been asked to share as much information as possible about the scheme with the farmers, Babu Lal added.

The spokesperson said that the drone can fly with up to 10 litres of liquid in one turn which can be easily sprayed in the fields. Spraying of urea on crops can be done by standing in one place and with the help of drones, it can be spread over long distances in less time.

The important thing is that the spray will not have any side effects on the human body. A farmer can easily spray pesticide spray in 20 to 25 acres in a day with the help of drones. There will be no fear of being bitten by poisonous animals while spraying in the fields. Also, the farmer will not have to go to the field between crops and there will be no risk of crop breakage, he added. (ANI)

