Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 1 (ANI): An oil tanker caught fire on the Ambala-Chandigarh road near Lalru town of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar on Monday evening.
Visuals showed flames emanating from the tanker on the road.
Fire tenders were at the spot and are engaged in controlling the fire.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
