Chandigarh, Mar 12 (PTI) A man, wanted in various criminal cases, were arrested by the Haryana Police here, police said on Sunday.

A team of Special Task Force arrested Mahesh alias Dholu, a resident of Bandhwari in Gurugram, it said in a statement.

Also Read | #PTI Chief #ImranKhan Postponed His Party’s Election Rally in Lahore Till March 13 After … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

More than a dozen heinous criminal cases were registered against him in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The UP Police had announced a reward of Rs 40,000 on his arrest, it said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Pours Hot Boiling Oil on Boyfriend After Learning He Was Going To Get Engaged to Another Woman in Erode.

Dholu will be handed over to the UP police for further action, said police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)