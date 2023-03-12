Chennai, March 12: In a bizarre incident, an angry woman poured hot boiling water on her boyfriend over infidelity in Erode, Tamil Nadu. The woman has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Reportedly, the couple was in a relationship for a long time and the victim had promised to marry the woman. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Murders Newlywed Wife Suspecting Infidelity, Tells Her Brother To Collect Body Via WhatsApp.

According to a report published by the India Today, the victim was identified as Karthi, a resident of Varnapuram in Bhavani. Karthi is employed at a private firm in Perundurai. Karthi and the accused woman, Meena Devi, were dating for several years. Reportedly, they both are distant relatives. The victim also promised to marry the woman, considering they were relatives and have been in a relationship for a long time. Telangana Shocker: Man Murders Live-In Partner by Slitting Her Throat in Balanagar Over Alleged Infidelity; Arrested.

The horror unfolded when the woman came to know that her boyfriend was going to get engaged to another woman. Following this, she confronted him. This was causing tension between the two. On Saturday, the victim went to meet the woman at her house. A scuffle broke out between the two over the same issue. In a fit of rage, Devi poured hot oil on the victim. Hearing cries, neighbours rushed to Devi's house and took the victim to a hospital.

