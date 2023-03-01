Nuh (Haryana), Mar 1 (PTI) A court here has sentenced an assistant sub inspector (ASI) of the Haryana Police to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2019 bribery case.

ASI Prahlad Singh was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 in January 2019 when he was posted as in-charge of the City Police Chowki in Punhana.

After being sentenced on Tuesday by the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Nuh, Sandeep Kumar Duggal, the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said on Wednesday.

On January 14, 2019, a truck owner, who was a resident of Palwal, had filed a complaint with the State Vigilance Bureau (now called Anti-Corruption Bureau) against Singh, saying the ASI had demanded Rs 18,000 in lieu of releasing his truck which was seized by police.

The vigilance team at that time laid a trap and arrested ASI while accepting bribe.

