Nuh (Haryana), Dec 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday alleged that the Haryana Police tried to stop people from joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra here and claimed that there was no electricity at a village where the participants took a break a day before.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who also addressed a press conference along with Ramesh, warned government employees to not indulge in "politically motivated acts".

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on the second day of its Haryana leg on Thursday resumed from Malab village in this district. The yatra had crossed over into Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Ramesh said he received information that the Haryana Police tried to stop people from joining the yatra on Thursday morning.

He said barricades were put up at many places and people were told that they did not have permission to join the yatra.

Ramesh, who is accompanying Rahul Gandhi, further claimed that there was no electricity in Nuh's Bhadas village where the yatra took a break.

Ramesh said he was told that there was no electricity for the whole day on Wednesday while there was no disruption in electricity the previous day.

"I feel that it seems to be vendetta politics. 'BJP Sarkar Haryana mein bokhlai hui hai'. (The BJP government in Haryana is feeling jittery)," said Ramesh.

He said the yatra, in its next phase in Haryana next month, will pass through Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala and other places and then the BJP government will find new ways to pose problems for it.

"What happened yesterday was wrong. If you want to indulge in vendetta, then do it against the Congress. Why did you do it against villagers by disconnecting electricity just because they welcomed the yatra," he asked.

The senior Congress leader claimed that the BJP-ruled states in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, tried to derail the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it was passing through these states.

He accused the BJP-ruled states of spreading false propaganda against the yatra.

Hooda took on the BJP-JJP government over the power outage and said if the government disconnected the electricity because of the yatra, then it will have to disconnect power in Haryana because the entire state is now connected with it.

He further said maintaining law and order is the duty of the police but not to stop any one.

If police officials indulge in a politically-motivated act, government comes and goes, he said while issuing a warning to them.

He also asked employees not to take any decision which is politically motivated as it will "not be acceptable".

Hooda, who is Leader of Opposition in Haryana, called the BJP-JJP regime as the non-performing government just like a non-performing asset of a bank as he targeted the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the issue of unemployment.

He claimed that the posts of 1.82 lakh government jobs are lying vacant.

He further said the BJP-JJP government has nothing to show as achievement.

