Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 9 (ANI): In a bid to enhance the income of farmers in the state, the Haryana government on Tuesday signed an MoU here to make products of Farmers Producers Organisation (FPOs) available to consumers through Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd (HAFED) sales outlets.

Haryana Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal, who was present at the MoU signing, said that as per the MoU, the consumer products conforming to the specified quality standards as per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines duly processed and packed by these FPOs would be available at HAFED sale outlets.

"The HAFED platform is being provided to the FPOs to double the income of farmers as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The State Government is providing loans to the farmers at economical rates of interest for infrastructure development and has decided to provide assistance to the FPOs for the marketing of HAFED products like Honey, Murabbas (Amla Murabba, Belgiri Murabba, Apple, etc)," a statement quoted Lal.

He further informed that HAFED had signed MoUs with two FPO's, namely Atulaya Beemaster Producer Company Limited, Jind and Fatehabad Ekta Honey Farmer Producer Company Limited, Jandli Kalan (Fatehabad).

"These FPOs are registered with the Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium, Haryana (SFACH), and more products (manufactured by the FPOs) would be added in future with mutual consent of both the parties. This initiative will not only help farmers but also enable consumers to buy quality products at reasonable rates," he said.

Representatives of the Atulaya Bee Master Producer Company Limited, Jind, Ekta Honey Farmer Producer Company Limited, Fatehabad and senior officers of the Horticulture Department and HAFED were present on this occasion. (ANI)

