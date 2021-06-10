Chandigarh, Jun 10 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday recorded 539 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,64,633 while 32 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,861.

Sirsa reported 64 fresh cases, and Palwal and Fatehabad 42 each, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Of the latest deaths, four each were reported from Hisar and Panipat and three each from Gurgaon, Sirsa and Fatehabad.

There are 6,365 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 7,49,407 people have recovered from the disease and the state has a recovery rate of 98.01 per cent, the bulletin said.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.13 per cent, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)