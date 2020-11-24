Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported 33 more COVID-19 fatalities, the highest single-day fatality count so far, taking the death toll to 2,249 while 2,329 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,22,292.

Of the 33 deaths, five were reported from worst-hit Faridabad district, three from Gurgaon, four from Hisar and two each from Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri, among others, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

On November 18, Haryana had reported 30 coronavirus deaths.

The districts which reported a huge spike in cases include Gurgaon (822), Faridabad (557), Hisar (164) and Rewari (117).

At present, there are 20,765 active cases, positivity rate in the state is 6.89 per cent, while the recovery rate is 89.65 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

