New Delhi, November 24: A nationwide bandh has been called by almost 10 trade unions on November 26, 2020. The Bharat Bandh will be observed in protest against the Central government's policies, like privatisation of the public sector and new farm laws. The central trade unions which have called for the bandh, include All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC).

According to reports, employees' unions in insurance, banking, Railways and State and Central government institutions will also take the nationwide protest. The Bharat Bandh will begin from November 25 midnight. Around 1.6 crore workers will participate in the 24-hour-strike. Indian Railways to Cut Jobs and Would be Completely Privatised? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Calls Social Media Claims 'Misleading'.

On Saturday, leaders of the trade unions announced that workers of all the sectors would take part in the nationwide protest, except those belonging to essential services. The trade unions are demanding the abolition of anti-labour and anti-farmer bills, the government should provide of 10 kg of food grains to needy families, to give 200 workdays under MGNREGA. Rajasthan Assembly Passes Three Bills by Voice Vote to Counter Centre's Farm Laws, BJP MLAs Stage Walkout.

The trade unions are also demanding that the government should end privatisation in public sectors, such as Railways and Defence and payment of Rs 7,500 to non-taxpaying family.

Meanwhile, BJP aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has clarified that it will not participate in this strike. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the BMS said, "It is clarified that BMS and its units will not participate this politically motivated strike on November 26 2020."

The Odisha unit of Congress has also decided to back the nationwide strike call given by the central trade unions on November 26 The decision was taken after the leaders of various central trade unions met Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik at the Congress Bhawan on Saturday.

