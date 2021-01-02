Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported four more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,915, while 239 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,62,850.

The deaths were recorded one each in Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Panipat districts, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, Gurgaon reported 64, Ambala 24, Faridabad and Panchkula 20 each, it stated.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,124.

As many as 2,56,811 patients have so far been discharged after recuperating from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 97.70 percent, the bulletin said.

