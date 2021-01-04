Chandigarh, Jan 4 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported six more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,923, while 244 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,63,312.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Jhajjar, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri districts reported one death each.

Of the fresh cases reported in Haryana, 66 were from Gurgaon and 28 from Faridabad.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,737 with 2,57,652 patients having been discharged after recovery. Haryana currently has a recovery rate of 97.85 per cent, according to the bulletin.

