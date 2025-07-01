Gurugram, Jul 1 (PTI) Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Tuesday visited the ICAT campus in Manesar to review the preparations for the country's first National Urban Local Bodies Conference to be held on July 3 and 4, said an official.

According to an official statement, after reaching the venue, Speaker Kalyan reviewed in detail all aspects like parking, food management, traffic management, arrival and exit routes, seating arrangements, programme management, lift capacity and testing. Separately, he was also briefed by officials on the status of each arrangement and he gave instructions for timely and systematic implementation.

Kalyan said that it is a matter of pride for Haryana that it got the opportunity to host the national-level conference.

"During the conference, the delegates coming from different states across the country will also be introduced to the Haryanvi culture. The representatives from each state will be welcomed as per Haryanvi tradition and help desks are also being set up at the venue to provide them necessary information.

"Through the conference, Haryana will get an opportunity to showcase its administrative efficiency, cultural identity and excellent city management in front of the representatives from all over the country," said Kalyan.

DC Ajay Kumar said that all the major preparations related to the event have been completed, and the remaining technical arrangements will also be completed on time.

