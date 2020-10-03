Sirsa (Haryana) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Haryana Police arrested two persons and seized 1 kg of opium with a market value of Rs 2.5 lakh from their possession in Sirsa district on Saturday.

According to the Haryana police, the opium was recovered from a truck which was loaded with pulses.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered and further investigation is underway, a Haryana police spokesperson added. (ANI)

