Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Hathras Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena on Friday refuted TMC delegation allegations of being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at Hathras border, saying that allegations are baseless and female constables requested them to stop but they forcibly tried to enter.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation, including party MP Derek O'Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim of the Hathras incident.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Joins Protest at Jantar Mantar Over Hathras Case; DMRC Regulates Entry & Exit at Key Stations Amid Surge in Protesters.

"The allegations of pushing female MPs are wrong. Female constables stopped them and requested them that no one is allowed inside the village. They forcefully tried to enter the village. We are not misbehaving with anyone," Prem Prakash Meena told ANI.

"The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating into the matter. No one is allowed inside the borders of the district. As soon as we will get orders, we will allow everyone inside," he added.

Also Read | Sawai Madhopur Alleged Rape Case: Five Including Ex-BJP Mahila Morcha Leader Arrested by Rajasthan Police.

The voices in support of the Hathras victim family have intensified as administration here beefed up security at the entrance of the village and also imposed section 144.

The protest started when four TMC members who have come here to meet the victim's family were stopped at the barricade placed at the entrance of the village.

TMC leader, Pratima Mondal said, "I have been manhandled by these people here. We just wanted to meet the family members. We told to allow at least one person to go inside if not all. But they didn't. If things happen with us in this manner, imagine how they behave with the commoners? This is appalling."

Later a group of people staged a protest at the barricade saying they want justice for the victim.

Yesterday top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped along with other leaders and Congress party members at the Yamuna Expressway as they were heading for Hathras.

Hathras victim died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. The post-mortem report states that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending edema". Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)