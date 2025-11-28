New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday said that India faces no challenges regarding defence expenditure, asserting that the country has adequate resources and would receive additional support from the Finance Ministry if required.

Speaking at ANI's National Security Summit in New Delhi, he said, "... There are no challenges, we have enough resources, and I am sure that the Finance Ministry can provide us with additional support if required..."

Also Read | 'I Am in No Hurry For Anything', Says DK Shivakumar on Karnataka Leadership Tussle.

The Defence Secretary also confirmed that the Indian government will raise broader defence cooperation issues and seek clear answers from Russia on delays in the delivery of S-400 air defence systems during Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India in early December.

He said the visit will focus on expanding defence ties between the two nations. Singh stated, "Don't expect any announcements regarding S-400 during this. This meeting will focus on the broader aspects of defence cooperation between the two sides. We'll try to ensure that some of these delivery delays are ended, and we start getting clearer answers in terms of when some of these Delayed deliveries take place."

Also Read | India GDP Q2 Data: PM Narendra Modi Says 'Robust Q2 GDP Reflects Impact of Our Pro-Growth Policies and Reforms'.

He clarified that no specific procurement decisions would be discussed publicly, as these require formal cabinet approval."I don't want to talk about specific procurement decisions. That is, in a sense, giving advanced warning of what has to be decided in cabinet. So I'm not going to talk about specific platforms, but we have an extensive defence program with them, including the existing S-400 contracts, which are delayed. But they've now promised to deliver the balance to batteries in the coming Financial year," he said.

Singh added that India will also take up delays in other major defence projects with the Russian side during Putin's visit and push for expedited progress.

"A bunch of other programs which are there are delivering milestone delays, which will be taken up with them. And try to sort of expedite. Those including the uh and the major programs such as the Sukhoi upgradation," he noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India in early December to attend the Russia-India Summit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)