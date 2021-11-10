Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said that he has not received any indication from the BJP's high command regarding cabinet reshuffle or change in leadership following the state bypolls results.

"I do not want to say a lot on this. Central leadership's decision will be accepted by everyone. So far I have not received any such indication from them," Thakur told ANI when asked if there will be cabinet reshuffle or change in leadership following the state bypolls results.

Also Read | India, Israel Sign Pact to Jointly Develop Dual Use Tech For Defence.

"Still, I will give them a report and discuss with them. The party will decide its next course after the review," he further said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost all seats to Congress in bypolls in the state which took place on October 30 and results declared on November 2.

Also Read | West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle: Mamata Banerjee Keeps Finance, Amit Mitra Retained as Principal Chief Advisor To Chief Minister.

In Himachal Pradesh, the bypolls were held in the Mandi parliamentary constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)