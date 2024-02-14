Indore, Feb 14 (PTI) A haystack caught fire on a ground in the Radha Soami Satsang complex premises in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, a police official said on Wednesday.

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place on Tuesday night, he said, adding the blaze was put out after sometime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Mishra said the grass on a 10-acre ground of the Radha Soami Satsang complex, located on Khandwa Road here, was cut and kept aside.

"The fire broke out in the haystack on Tuesday night and was extinguished after about one-and-a-half hours with the help of the fire brigade," he said.

The incident site is away from residential localities, he said, adding that there was no report of any casualty.

