Imphal, Dec 20 (PTI) The High Court of Manipur has directed the enquiry committee formed in connection with the disappearance of 56-year-old Laisram Kamalbabu Singh to file further report on the case once every two weeks.

The division bench of Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui hearing the case on Thursday said the investigation on missing Kamalbabu who allegedly disappeared from an army camp at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district is underway and CCTV camera footages have been received and have been sent to the Forensic Science laboratory for further investigation.

The court said the Investigating officer shall proceed with the enquiry and the Commanding Officer, Signal Regiment, 57 Field Mountain Division shall cooperate with the investigating officer.

"We direct the enquiry committee to file further report in the sealed cover before the Registrar General of the High Court of Manipur once in every 2 (two) weeks," the division bench said.

Kamalbabu, a native of Assam's Cachar district who lived in Khukrul in Imphal West district, and was working as a supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Leimakhong Military Station of the 57th Mountain Division went missing from the army camp on November 25.

The court earlier this month had called for setting up a committee comprising of the District Magistrate, Kangpokpi district, Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi, Superintendent of Police, Imphal West and Commanding officer of the 57 Mountain Division and to submit a detailed report on the case.

