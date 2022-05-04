Allahabad, May 4 (PTI) The Allahabad High court has ordered the Varanasi police chief to inquire into the assault of a girl allegedly by police personnel for marrying a boy of another caste and to take punitive action against erring officials within 10 days.

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi further directed the Varanasi senior superintendent of police to provide adequate security to the girl and keep a close vigil over the safety and security of Kavita Gupta (the girl), her husband Mahesh Kumar Vishwakarma and her in-laws.

The court gave the order on a plea by the girl's husband alleging illegal detention of his wife by her brothers and seeking her release.

On April 29, pursuant to the high court's order, the girl and her husband were present before the court.

The girl had alleged that on April 26, 2021, she was brutally assaulted by Abhishek Kumar, Khajuri police post in-charge under Mirza Murad police station of Varanasi and two lady constables.

The high court on last Friday observed, "This is an unacceptable situation where the police personnel who are said to be protector have become attacker. Under the circumstances the SSP Varanasi is hereby directed to inquire into the matter and if the allegation of assaulting by the aforesaid police personnel ... is found to be true, punitive action against them shall be taken within 10 days from today."

