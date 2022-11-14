Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 14 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has cancelled the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) Dr Riji John.

With this, the period from the date of appointment shall be void.

Dr Riji John was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of KUFOS on January 23, 2021.

The High Court did not accept the government's plea to stay the order.

The High Court also instructed the Chancellor to form a new search committee. The court made it clear that the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor must comply with UGC rules and regulations.

The order came from the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly on the petition filed by Dr KK Vijayan and Dr Sadasivan. (ANI)

