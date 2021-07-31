Allahabad, Jul 31 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has issued directions to the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar to execute recovery certificates issued by RERA against a builder, preferably within a period of three months.

A division bench comprising justices Sunita Agarwal and Sadhna Rani passed the order while disposing writ petitions of five petitioners, mostly from the Delhi-NCR, who were neither getting their ready-to-move in flats nor the money paid to Supertech Private Limited, their counsel, Sandip Kumar, told PTI.

Kumar said his clients took home loans from banks, kept paying its EMIs while residing in rented accommodations without any hope of ever getting their flats from the builder.

The petitioners got recovery certificates issued by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) almost a year ago, but they are lying unexecuted, he said.

"Looking to the innocuous prayer made in the writ petition, without entering into the merits of claim of the petitioner, the present writ petition is being disposed of with the direction the the district collector/district magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, to conduct the proceeding for execution of the recovery certificate issued by the RERA and take necessary steps in furtherance of the same, in accordance with law, as expeditiously as possible, preferably, within a period of three months from the date of submission of copy of this order," the bench observed.

The order was passed on petitions filed by Rajendra Singh, Yakoob Qadri, Vipul Gupta, Sushma Gupta and Bhushan Aggarwal during July 16-20.

