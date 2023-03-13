Nagpur, Mar 13 (PTI) The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition seeking that the C20 inception meeting to be held as part of India's G20 presidency should be organised without the participation of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini trust.

The petition, filed by one Janardan Moon, said the meeting, which will be held here between March 20 and 22, involved taxpayers' money and alleged the private body was given the responsibility without issuing advertisements or tenders.

The plea also claimed Rambhau Mhlagi Prabodhini was connected to the BJP and RSS and that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was its chairperson.

The Deputy Solicitor General of India, appearing for the Ministry of External Affairs, said the Union government had not provided any fund to the trust to conduct the conference and, therefore, there was no burden on the public exchequer.

Dismissing Moon's plea, a division bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and MW Chandwani also imposed cost of Rs 10,000.

Civil20 is one of the official engagement groups of G20 to provide a platform to civil society organisations (CSOs) to voice people's aspirations.

