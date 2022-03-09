Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said the Bombay High Court dismissing the plea filed by BJP MLA Girish Mahajan challenging the procedure for selection of the assembly Speaker was a "slap" for the opposition party trying to create hurdles in the election.

Talking to reporters here, Patole said considering the High Court's order, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should appoint 12 members to the Legislative Council from the gubernatorial quota and facilitate the election of the Speaker.

He said the HC has stated that the sum of Rs 12 lakh, including Rs 10 lakh submitted by petitioners Girish Mahajan and Rs 2 lakh by Janak Vyas, stood forfeited.

"This is a huge setback for the BJP," Patole added.

He hoped that the governor will soon decide about the Speaker's election and the pending nomination of 12 members to the Legislative Council.

Referring to differences between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor B S Koshyari over various issues, the High Court on Wednesday said it was "unfortunate" that the two highest constitutional functionaries in the state "did not trust each other".

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik said it would be appropriate for the two (the CM and the governor) to sit together and sort out the differences.

The HC dismissed the pleas filed by Mahajan and Vyas after a lengthy hearing, holding that the procedure did not breach the citizens' fundamental right to equality before the law, as guaranteed by Article 14 of the Constitution.

The high court also said that the sum of Rs 12 lakh, including Rs 10 lakh submitted by Mahajan and Rs 2 lakh by citizen Janak Vyas at the beginning of the hearing to prove their respective bonafide, stood forfeited.

