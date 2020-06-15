India News | HC Extends Interim Orders by It, District Courts Till Mid-July

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday extended till July 15 all the interim orders, which were to expire on or after May 15, in cases before it and the district courts here as litigants and advocates are unable to appear in such matters due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID 19 pandemic.

A special bench, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, siad taking note of the prevalent situation in Delhi, the Administrative and General Supervision Committee of the high court has ordered that the regular functioning of this court as well as subordinate courts shall continue to remain suspended till June 30.

“In view of the above, we hereby further extend the implementation of the directions contained in our order dated March 25 and May 15 till July 15 with the same terms and conditions,” the bench, also comprising Justices Siddharth Mridul and Tawant Singh, said.

The interim orders include stay, bail and parole.

On March 25, the high court had extended till May 15 the interim orders in all matters pending before it and subordinate courts, in view of the coronavirus lockdown. Thereafter, it was extended till June 15.

The court had made it clear that the interim orders were being extended, except where the Supreme Court may have passed any contrary orders in any such matter during this period.

It had said if the extension of interim measures causes hardship to a party to such proceeding, "they would be at liberty to seek appropriate relief, as may be advised".

Presently, the hearings in the high court and district courts are being done through video conferencing in urgent matters only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

