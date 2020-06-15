India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%, Number of COVID-19 Testing Labs Increased to 901

New Delhi, June 15: The government on Monday said the recovery rate of COVID-19 cases in India has increased and improved to 51.08 percent from 49.95 percent on June 13. On June 12, the recovery rate was 49.47 percent, on June 11, it was 49.21 per cent while on June 10 , the recovery rate was 48.88 percent. During last 24 hrs, 7,419 COVID-19 patients were cured and so far, a total of 1,69,797 patients have recovered from the deadly disease. The government said that the improving recovery rate indicates the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 3,32,424.

The government further added that the number of government labs for COVID-19 testing has been increased to 653 and private labs increased to 248. This brings the total number of COVID-19 testing labs in the country to 901. The government has also advised the States to focus on containment, testing and tracing, health infrastructure up-gradation, case clinical management and community engagement for effective management of COVID-19.

So far, the ICMR has tested a total of 57,74,133 samples in India. In the last week, the Health ministry also added new signs of COVID-19 symptoms such as loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia) preceding the onset of respiratory symptoms.

