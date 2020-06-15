Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Delhi Businessman Plots Own Murder So Family Can Get Insurance Money

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 06:17 PM IST
Representational Image (Photo: Twitter)

Delhi, June 15: In a shocking revelation, a Delhi businessman, who was found hanging from a tree, had hired four people for his own murder to get insurance money for his family, an NDTV report quoted police as saying. The 37-year-old businessman, Gaurav Bansal, was found hanging in outer Delhi's Baprola Vihar area on June 10. Murshidabad Triple Murder Case Cracked, Insurance Premium Reason Behind The Act: West Bengal Police.

According to the report, his wife, Shanu, had filed a police complaint after his husband, who had a grocery business, didn't return home. His phone was also switched off. Gaurav had taken a personal loan of Rs 6 lakh and was also a victim of credit card scam, Shanu told cops. Bodies of 2 Men Found Hanging from Trees in Separate Delhi Areas.

After finding his body, the police started an investigation. While scanning his mobile phone, cops found that Gaurav had given a contract to a minor for his own murder. Gaurav sent his own photo to the accused. When he reached the outer Delhi area on June 9, the accused tied his hands and hanged him from a tree.

Meanwhile, three accused has been arrested. The other one, who is minor, has been detained. Cops are trying to find out how much the accused were paid for the crime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

