Prayagraj (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to the alleged mastermind behind the violence which erupted after Friday namaz in Atala area here on June 10 last year.

Justice Ajay Bhanot on Wednesday granted bail to Javed Mohammad alias Javed Pump in a criminal case registered against him at the Khuldabad police station.

The court had also on January 28 granted bail to Mohammad in a criminal case registered against him at the Kareli police station of Prayagraj district.

While directing that Mohammad be released on bail, Justice Bhanot also said that the accused shall not post any message which disrupts social harmony or national unity.

Mohammad has been booked under various sections of the IPC, Explosive Substance Act, and the Public Property Damages Act, police added.

