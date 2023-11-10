New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Government of NCT Delhi, Directorate of Education, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought direction for the immediate audit of all unaided private schools.

The plea further seeks directions in the nature of mandamus directing no enhancement of fees till the accounts of unaided schools are audited by CAG and examined by DOE.

The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna after noting down the submissions, sought responses from all respondents including all schools named in the petition copy.

The Court listed the matter for January 8, 2024, for further hearing.

According to the Petitioner NGO, Jan Sewa Welfare Society President Ajay Aggarwal, the schools are charging exorbitant fees, late payment surcharges and other charges beyond the permissible limits and the same has not been detected by both agencies/authorities, DOE and CAG.

Lawyers appeared for the petitioner, advocate Banke Bihari, Yogesh Goel and Sanjay Gautam submitted that if the mandate of law followed in true letter and spirit by the Authorities, the unaided schools would not have acted in the manner they are doing and such enhancement of fees and imposition of charges beyond permissible limits not only affects the parents of the children and their hard-earned money is looted but schools are enriching unjustly and illegally

The non-compliance of Section 17(3), 18(5) and 24(1) read with Rules 170 and 180(3) of Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973 by the respondents in collusion and connivance with Unaided Private School causing mass embezzlement of funds by these schools by overcharging fee/ late payment charges and other charges from the parents of the students, the plea said.

It is necessary for the Directorate of Education and CAG to conduct regular audits and examinations of accounts maintained by the private unaided schools in Delhi to ensure the fees realized by the schools are utilized as per the provisions of Rule 177 of Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, plea read. (ANI)

