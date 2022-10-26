Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI) The Madras High Court has ordered maintenance of status quo against digital payment app MobilePe and its group companies in the matter of offering unified payments interface (UPI) and Bharat interface for money (BHIM) services.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Government Sanctions Rs 13.10 Crore for Smart Classes in 500 Madrasas Across Rajasthan.

Justice M Sundar granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from PhonePe on October 19.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Chairs Party's Central Election Committee Meeting To Finalise Candidates for Upcoming Polls.

In its suit, PhonePe contended that the defendant companies had infringed upon its trademark.

The judge found the logos of the plaintiff company PhonePe and the defendant companies (MobilePe) were similar. The plaintiff company made out a prima facie case of possible deception, the judge said and passed the interim order and issued notice to the defendant companies returnable by November 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)