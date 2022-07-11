Chennai, Jul 11 (PTI) Holding that the court cannot interfere into the squabbles of a political party, the Madras High Court on Monday rejected a plea from AIADMK leader and former Co-ordinator O Panneerselvam to stay the conduct of the general council meeting of the party at a marriage hall here on July 11, virtually making way for rival leader Edappady K Palaniswami's elevation as a possible single leader of the party.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy delivered the verdict on Monday morning, which allowed the EPS faction to hold the GC meet, the supreme decision making body of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

After hearing the lengthy arguments of the senior counsels for OPS and EPS, the judge had on July 8 reserved the orders for today.

The court also dismissed another suit challenging the GC meeting.

The GC meeting can be conducted in accordance with the law, the judge said. PTI CORR

