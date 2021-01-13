New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the Centre's reply on a plea by a convict in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings case challenging a CIC order denying his request for the Maharashtra government's report of investigation into the blasts which claimed 189 lives.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and sought its stand on the plea by Ehtesham Qutubuddin Siddique who has been sentenced to death in the case.

Central government counsel Rahul Sharma and advocate C K Bhatt, appearing for the ministry, accepted the notice and agreed to file a reply before the next date of hearing on March 24.

Siddique, in his petition filed through advocate Arpit Bhargava, has also sought the Andhra Pradesh government's dossier on the probe into the alleged involvement of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) group in the blasts.

On July 11, 2006, seven RDX explosions ripped through as many Western line local trains in Mumbai, leading to the death of 189 people and injuring 829.

Siddique has claimed that he was falsely implicated in the blasts case and it amounts to violation of his human rights. PTI HMP

