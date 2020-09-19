Agartala, Sep 18 (PTI) The Tripura High Court on Friday sought more detail on the states' preparedness and measures undertaken to fight the novel coronavirus.

The court also asked the state government to clarify if it has any complaint resolution system in place to address inconveniences faced while patients undergo treatment of the disease.

"The chief justice has appealed to act responsibly and also asked if there is any complaint cell to address the problems of people," Advocate General Arun Kanti Bhowmik said.

He also informed the court that some people were trying to create panic by making irresponsible comments about the condition of hospitals in the state.

The high court asked the state government to file an additional counter affidavit to clarify 14 new queries made by the division bench headed by Chief Justice Akhil Kureshi and Justice Subhasish Talapatra

It has fixed the next date of hearing on September 28.

