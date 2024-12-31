Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 31 (ANI): In a decisive action against the illicit trade of spurious drugs, a joint investigation was conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), East Zone, and the Drugs Control Directorate, West Bengal, at a wholesale premises in Kolkata, according to an official press release from the Ministry of Health.

The raid was carried out at M/s Care and Cure For You in Kolkata, and resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, and other drugs suspected to be spurious. The total market value of the drugs seized is estimated at approximately Rs. 6.60 crores.

As per the release, the drugs, labelled as being manufactured in various countries including Ireland, Turkey, the USA, and Bangladesh, were found without any supporting documents to prove their legitimate importation into India.

In the absence of such documentation, these drugs are deemed to be spurious. The investigating team also discovered several empty packing materials, further raising concerns over the authenticity of the seized products.

To ensure proper investigation, samples of the drugs have been sent for quality testing. The remaining seized quantity is being kept in safe custody by the CDSCO.

The investigation has led to the arrest of the accused, a woman identified as the proprietor of the wholesale firm, who was taken into custody by the Drugs Inspector of CDSCO, East Zone.

The court has granted judicial custody of the accused for 14 days and permitted further interrogation. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

