Bhubaneswar, Apr 23 (PTI) Odisha turned into a hot cauldron on Saturday with 21 places recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, weather officials said.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded the season's highest of 41.7 degrees Celsius, while neighbouring Cuttack recorded 41 degrees Celsius. The industrial town of Angul was the state's hottest place as the mercury rose to 42.1 degrees Celsius, they said.

Baripada, Bolangir and Parlakhemundi also registered a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius, while Deogarh, Boudh and Dhenkanal reported 41.5 degrees Celsius.

The temperature is likely to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius at many places in interior Odisha during the next three days due to northwesterly-westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the weather office said.

It is expected to remain 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal across all districts during the next two days, it said.

Heatwave conditions are likely in certain parts of Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Mayurbhanj and Kalahandi from Monday to Wednesday, it said.

"It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during day time between 11 am to 3 pm," the weather office said.

The Special Relief Commissioner directed the district collectors of Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Sonepur to make people aware of the heatwave warning.

In view of the heatwave conditions, the state government said adequate arrangement has been made at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, and Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for the treatment of sunstroke patients.

