Chandigarh, April 23: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday underscored the need for developing indigenous anti-drone technology to effectively check the supply of drugs and weapons through drones from across the border.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the first drone hub in a private university near here, the Chief Minister said that Punjab being a border state must be equipped with ultra modern technology that will help curbing the supply of drugs or weapons from across the border through drones. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Launch Anti-Corruption WhatsAPP Helpline on Shaheed Diwas 2022.

He said technology has transformed the world into a global village, adding that new innovations and advancements in technology must be brought for the wellbeing of humanity.

The Chief Minister said unemployment is the root cause of all social evils. He said that the government will provide better job opportunities to the youth working abroad so that they could come to their motherland.

Mann said that the government would soon approach industrial houses across the globe for investment in the state so that new employment opportunities could be offered to the youth. Vowing to restore pristine glory of the state, the Chief Minister said that Punjab has seen many ups and downs since ages but every time it has emerged stronger.

"Punjabis have given a whopping mandate to them and they will not sit idle until all aspirations of the people are not fulfilled," Mann said, adding the state government is duty bound to make Punjab a progressive, prosperous and frontrunner state in the country.

