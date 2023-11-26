Heavy rain causes waterlogging in several areas of Chennai (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): Chennai and suburban areas on Sunday received heavy rainfall which caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in several places.

The neighbourhoods in Chennai like Sholinganallur, Semmancheri, Urapakkam, Perungudi, and Tharamani recieved heavy rainfall.

Due to the heavy rainfall waterlogs happened on many parts of Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) road, a 45 km arterial road in the city, and the motorists were unable to drive their vehicles.

The vehicles were moving at a snail's pace while the rainwater stagnated on the road. heavy rainfall in the evening made the public and motorists suffer a lot.

The motorists requested that the Chennai Corporation authorities should dispose the rainwater that has accumulated on the OMR road immediately.

Similarly, the surrounding areas of Chennai ECR road Neelangarai, Thiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Panaiyur, and Kanathur also received heavy rainfall for more than half an hour. (ANI)

