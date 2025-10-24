Tamil Nadu [India], October 24 (ANI): Several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal experienced widespread moderate to heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours, with intense showers recorded in northern and southern districts, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.

According to rainfall data released by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district recorded the highest rainfall of 15 cm, followed by Nalumukku (Tirunelveli) 12 cm and Oothu (Tirunelveli) 11 cm.

Other notable rainfall amounts (in cm) include Arakonam (Ranipet) 10, Balamore, Pechiparai AWS (Kanyakumari), and Zone 14 Medavakkam (Chennai) with 9 each. Kakkachi (Tirunelveli) recorded 8 cm, while several places such as Thiruvalangadu (Tiruvallur), Chittar-I (Kanyakumari), Pechiparai, Perunchani, Puthan Dam (Kanyakumari), and Tiruttani (Tiruvallur) received 7 cm.

In Chennai, southern localities reported moderate to heavy spells. Medavakkam recorded 9 cm, while Pallikaranai, Kannagi Nagar, Injambakkam, Neelankarai, and Sholinganallur registered 4-5 cm of rainfall. Waterlogging was reported in some low-lying areas of south Chennai, particularly around Velachery and Pallikaranai, disrupting evening traffic.

In the Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts, several areas, including Thirparappu, Kuzhithurai, Kottaram, and Kalial, received between 5 and 7 cm of rainfall, indicating an active phase of the northeast monsoon in the southern region.

The IMD attributed the current rainfall activity to an easterly wave moving across the southern Bay of Bengal. It forecasts light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spells over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal in the next 24 hours, while interior districts are likely to receive scattered showers.

Meteorologists said the northeast monsoon remains active, and rainfall is expected to continue over southern and coastal districts in the coming days. (ANI)

