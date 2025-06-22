Jaipur, Jun 22 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed parts of Rajasthan with Mount Abu recorded the highest rainfall of 181.4 mm on Sunday, the local meteorological department said.

In the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, Bhilwara received 175 mm of rainfall while Kota recorded 44.9 mm, Chittorgarh 27 mm and Jodhpur 12.6 mm.

Meanwhile, Sikar recorded 13 mm of rain, Dungarpur 12.5 mm, and Karauli 4.5 mm during this period.

Light rain was witnessed in Ajmer (4.8 mm), Barmer (3.4 mm), and Jalore (4.5 mm). Meanwhile, traces of rain were recorded in Phalodi, Bikaner, and Vanasthali during the day.

Till Sunday evening, Mount Abu recorded 27 mm of rain and Jaipur received 2.1 mm of rainfall.

The meteorological department has forecast isolated thunderstorm activity across parts of Rajasthan over the next 24 hours with a possibility of showers in southern and eastern districts. PTI SDA

