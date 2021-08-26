Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 26 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Thursday sounded increased rainfall alert for Kerala from August 27.

"In view of the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on 27th August, increase in rainfall activity is expected over Kerala from 27th August 2021", an IMD release said here.

IMD has issued yellow alert for 10 districts on Friday.

It has also issued heavy rainfall alert for few Kerala districts on Saturday and Sunday.

