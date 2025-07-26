Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 26 (PTI) Heavy rains since Friday night caused widespread damage in various parts of Kerala and raised water levels in rivers and dams, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert in seven districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an 'orange alert' for three hours in the morning in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 26, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

An 'orange alert' indicates 'very heavy rainfall' between 11 cm and 20 cm in a day.

In various parts of Kozhikode, overnight, heavy rains and strong winds uprooted trees and damaged several houses and vehicles. They brought down power lines and posts, disrupting the electricity supply. Similar incidents were reported from Kottayam and Kannur districts also.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The shutters of the Banasura Sagar in Wayanad and Aliyar dam in Palakkad district have been raised and people living downstream of these reservoirs were directed to be cautious.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)