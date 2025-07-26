Mumbai, July 26: Anticipation runs high once again as the Shillong Teer Results for Saturday, July 26, draw eager eyes from across Meghalaya. Conducted under the aegis of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Polo Ground in Shillong, this traditional archery-based lottery continues to blend cultural heritage with daily excitement. The Shillong Teer Results, released in two rounds, are based on the number of arrows hitting the target—reduced to the last two digits. With multiple formats including Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Shillong Night Teer, the stakes remain high for players testing both luck and intuition. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides a clear breakdown of winning numbers from both rounds. Players can visit sites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.co.com for quick access to the Shillong Teer Result of July 26.

Shillong Teer Results for today will be declared in two rounds, offering players two chances to win by predicting the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. The official Shillong Teer Result Chart is updated online, ensuring quick access to winning numbers from popular games like Shillong Morning Teer and Khanapara Teer. Whether you’re an early riser catching the Shillong Morning Teer or waiting on the night round, Scroll below for the latest Shillong Teer Result, which will be posted here after each round concludes. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 26, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for July 26, 2025" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. Click on it to view the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which presents the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. The Shillong Teer Results are typically announced around 10:30 PM, with the final round concluding by 9 PM. For players’ convenience, the complete and updated Shillong Teer Results are available below, offering a quick glance at today’s outcomes. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 08

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 91

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

