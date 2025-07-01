Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, with massive disruptions to daily life. Public infrastructure was also affected by the rains.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), a total of 259 roads remained blocked, while 614 power distribution transformers (DTRs) and 130 water supply schemes were disrupted across the state due to incessant rainfall over the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Rules Changing From July 1, 2025: From LPG Cylinder Prices and Railway Fares to Aadhaar-PAN Link, Check Key Rule Changes Taking Place Next Month.

"The monsoon is intensifying its grip, and the impact is visible across multiple districts. Roads, power lines, and water systems are all severely affected," said an SEOC official, adding that field teams are working round the clock to restore connectivity and essential services.

Mandi district was the worst hit, with 139 roads blocked and 314 power transformers disrupted, mostly in Gohar (199), Mandi II (79), and J Nagar (18).

Also Read | Maharashtra Chakka Jam on July 01: Transport Operators Threaten Indefinite Strike From Tuesday Over E-Challan, Penalties; Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

Sirmaur reported 92 water supply schemes disrupted, including 19 in Nohradhar and 16 in Pachhad. Kullu reported 20 blocked roads and 47 water schemes disrupted, especially in sub-divisions Kullu, Largi, and Anni. Lahaul and Spiti had the highest single-point transformer disruption--139 DTRs in Spiti alone.

HPSDMA stated that no national highways were blocked, allowing emergency movement and logistics support to continue. Local authorities are actively engaged in clearing landslides and restoring damaged transformers and pipelines.

"Our top priority is restoring access and utilities in the worst-hit areas like Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu. Repair teams are being deployed with urgency," said an official from the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management.

The public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in hilly and vulnerable regions, and to stay updated through official weather and disaster alerts. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The alert comes amid continued monsoon activity, with widespread rainfall affecting most parts of the state in the past 24 hours.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla, said the rainfall figures and the forecast for the coming days. "Over the past 24 hours, most regions of Himachal Pradesh recorded moderate rainfall. However, isolated locations in districts such as Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Hamirpur, and Chamba experienced heavy showers," Sharma said.

He added, "The highest rainfall was recorded in Pandoh (Mandi district) at 130 mm, followed by Mandi town at 120 mm, Sunni in Shimla at 113 mm, and Palampur at 80 mm."

The IMD scientist warned of continued intense rainfall in the short term. "We are expecting light to moderate rainfall across most parts of the state. However, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated locations in Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla, and that's why an orange alert has been issued in these districts," Sharma added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)