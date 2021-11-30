Ahmedabad, Nov 30 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a relief package of Rs 531 crore for farmers who have suffered crop loss due to excessive rains in the end of September.

Also Read | Twitter Down: Micro Blogging Site Suffers Outage for Several Web Users in India Amid New CEO Buzz.

An official release said, following an assessment of the crop loss that happened mainly due to water-logging in the fields, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday gave his approval to a financial package of Rs 531 crore.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Bihar Man Arrested for Raping Minor Girl From Dehradun.

This is the second relief package offered by the BJP government to affected farmers within a span of two months, the earlier one, of Rs 546 crore covering four districts of Saurashtra, coming in October.

It said some five lakh farmers of 1,530 villages in nine districts will get compensation as per State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms. The nine districts are Ahmedabad, Botad, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Bharuch, Chhotaudepur, Panchmahal and Vadodara.

As per the state survey, standing crops on 7.65 lakh hectares of land were destroyed in the incessant rains that took place towards the end of September, said the release.

Affected farmers would be given compensation of Rs 6,800 per hectare with a limit of two hectares if the crop loss was equal to or above 33 per cent due to excessive rains, and the state government will ensure each farmer gets a minimum compensation of Rs 4,000, the release informed.

Affected farmers are required to approach the nearby e-Gram centre with land documents, Aadhaar number and bank details, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)