Uttarakhand, November 30: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 19-year-old man was arrested in Bihar by the Rajpur police on Monday for allegedly raping a minor from Dehradun. The accused, identified as Bittu Kumar is a resident of the Champaran district of Bihar.

"The accused had uploaded private videos and photos of the victim on the internet and had been blackmailing her. The location of the accused was revealed after tracing him through electronic surveillance for the past few days," reported TOI, quoting investigating officer Navin Joshi as saying. Bihar Horror: 23-Year-Old Woman Gang-raped by 4 People in Nalanda During Chhath Puja, Case Registered.

The accused has been charged under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

