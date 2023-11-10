Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10 (ANI): With the onset of the northeast monsoon, several areas in Tamil Nadu were left inundated due to the harsh weather conditions.

Since the beginning of November, it has been raining widely. For the past 4 days, most places in Tamil Nadu have received moderate rain and heavy rain in some places, resulting in severe waterlogging and schools being shut down.With the onset of the northeast monsoon, the rainfall was 43 percent less than normal last October. However, Tamil Nadu is likely to receive rain at many places for 4 days due to the low atmospheric circulation, the Meteorological Centre said.

As a result, it has been raining continuously for the last 4 days in Rameswaram, and the normal lives of the people have been affected by continuous heavy rain since this morning. Many schools, including private schools, have voluntarily declared school holidays in the interest of students.

In view of the incessant rainfall, schools will remain closed in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Madurai as per orders issued by their respective district magistrates.

The regional meteorological centre has forecast moderate thunderstorms with moderate rain in isolated places over the Nilgien, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu.

The IMD has issued an isolated heavy rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, State Minister of Housing and Urban Development, S Muthusamy, along with district administration officials, inspected and took stock of the situation in low-lying areas. He also assured action would be taken to build strong banks on the ponds.

Waterlogging was reported in Erode because of the continuous heavy rainfall. In low-lying areas, rainwater mixed with drain water, inundating houses. Residents demanded a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in the area. Parts of the Madurai district were also left inundated due to the incessant rainfall in the state. (ANI)

