New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed across the national capital on Sunday leading to water logging in some parts of the city.

According to a meteorological department official, the minimum temperature in the city settled at 9.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius.

The humidity oscillated between 100 and 82 per cent.

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 14.8 mm rainfall at 5.30 pm, while the Palam weather station recorded 5.3 mm and Lodhi Road recorded 18.6 mm rainfall.

The MeT department has forecast cloudy sky, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds 20-30 kmph on Monday. It also predicted possibility of hailstorm at isolated places.

The maximum and minimum temperatures would be at 18 degrees and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Monday, it said.

Heavy rains led to water logging in Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Vasant Kunj and Swami Nagar.

According to an official from Delhi Fire Service, two men trapped inside a truck due to water logging at Pul Prahladpur underpass were rescued by their team after they received a call for assistance.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about traffic congestion at Pul Prahladpur Underpass owing to water logging.

"Traffic is affected at Pul Prahladpur Underpass due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch," it tweeted.

A report by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said water logging occurred in parts of Vasant Kunj, Swami Nagar and Masood Pur dairy where heavy rains also led to falling of trees.

